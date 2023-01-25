Despite challenges following the comeback from the pandemic, the song appears to remain the same for Vancouver Island Musicfest.

The prediction comes following news from the Vancouver Folk Music Festival, which announced the cancellation of its 2023 show and the potential dissolution of the society.

“I can tell you that we are both heartbroken and sadly discouraged for Vancouver Folk Music Festival,” said Vancouver Island Musicfest marketing manager Sue Wood. “It’s a terrible and tragic decision to have to make.”

However, Wood says the story is different on Vancouver Island with plans to run in 2023 and beyond.

“We are in good shape, ticket sales are going well, we have just reopened our office on Cliffe Avenue and with fingers crossed the future is bright.”

- Advertisement -

Wood says many changes are noticeable since coming out of the pandemic and returning to outdoor live music.

“You pretty much had to start from scratch post-pandemic,” said Wood. “We did have a festival last year and I can tell you it was like trying to find where you put the thing you lost a year and a half ago.

“Opening all those boxes and putting that festival back together again was as I think Cresslyn [Brodhagen] described it as building a festival with Jenga, backwards.”

Despite the difficulties, Wood says the community’s devotion to the festival has allowed it to continue post-pandemic.

“Because of the community that supports this festival, we’ve been able to do much of what we were always able to do,” said Wood. “It has been a long but positive road to recovery.”

The festival has plans to have six stages, run for three days and have camping on-site for 2023 and the experience Wood says people have come to expect.

- Advertisement -

Story by Justin Waddell, Vista Radio