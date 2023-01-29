An overnight warming centre has been opened for those looking for a respite from the cold spell that has hit the Cowichan Valley.

It’s located at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on Herbert Street.

A bus ticket to get there can be picked up at the Cowichan Wellness and Recovery Centre at 5878 York Road.

The Cowichan Community Action Team is going to reassess Monday as to if it needs to be open another night, but will be open tonight from 7 pm until 7 am.

You’re encouraged to call ahead to ensure that there is space available. The number is 250-883-3592.