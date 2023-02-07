A 43-year-old man is in police custody on attempted murder after a road rage incident gone wrong.

The incident happened just before 1 pm on Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Boxwood and Northfield Roads.

Witnesses say that following a road rage incident on Nanaimo Parkway a man exited one of two vehicles and fired a handgun into the other vehicle.

That lead to both drivers fleeing and multiple 911 calls to police.

Mounties spoke to a 17-year-old who confirmed he was the driver of a Pontiac Sunfire that had been shot at.

Police continued their investigation with the help of the Ladysmith detachment to locate the suspect in the Cedar area. Police found and seized several firearms in his vehicle.

They apprehended the suspect – named Reza Rahiman of Ladysmith – and formally charged him in Nanaimo court today with Attempted Murder and Discharge a firearm with intent to injure or wound. Rahiman remains in police custody.

If anyone has any dashcam footage or eye witness evidence to the incident, you’re asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2023-4128.