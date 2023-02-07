A tentative contract agreement has been reached between The Community Social Services Employers’ Association and the Community Social Services Bargaining Association.

This agreement covers those who work in community-based social services, which includes jobs that provide quality child care, supporting people with disabilities, new Canadians, youth at risk, Indigenous families, and individuals who face family violence.

Along with the agreement being three years, where there will be a general wage increase every year, there will also be improvements to sick leave, health and welfare benefits, as well as leave provisions, safety and health, layoff and recall, bullying and harassment language.

BC General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) president Stephanie Smith says that community service workers should get the respect they deserve.

“Community social services workers are the heart of our communities, and they support some of our province’s most vulnerable people,” said Smith.

“It was critical in this round of bargaining that these workers get the respect and recognition that they deserve, and that our members see themselves reflected in their collective agreement.”

According to BCGEU, the agreement came after one year of negotiations, which Smith described as an incredibly long and challenging round of bargaining.

More details will be shared as they head to the ratification process in the next few weeks.