North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP are looking for a missing 25 year-old woman. Pandora Hunter was reported missing on February 1st after being last seen on January 31st in the Duncan area.

RCMP describe her as, “A Caucasian woman, 25 years-old, approximately 5-foot-3 with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a beige jacket with a fur hood and light blue scarf.”

If you have any information on Hunter’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-748-5522.