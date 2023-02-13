A person with an “edged weapon” was brought into custody following an incident at Cowichan Secondary School this morning.

Police received a call from someone claiming a former student of the school was chasing after another young person on the property with a weapon.

The incident put the school into a hold and secure from about 10:30 am until just before noon.

Cowichan Secondary Principal Darcy Hoff posted an update explaining the process on the school’s Facebook page.

“During a hold and secure, students are required to stay inside the building and all doors are locked to keep all threats outside,” says Hoff. “Staff and students are not permitted to leave the building while the hold and secure is in place.”

Police surrounded the area and began the search for the suspect.

“Police officers attended the area immediately and learned that the youth suspect had fled on foot,” reads the police news release. “The second youth involved was located uninjured, however refused to cooperate with investigators.”

Shortly after, they were able to locate the suspect and bring them into custody. RCMP believe the two are known to each other, are unrelated to the school, and it’s an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

Hoff says, “We would like to thank all staff and students for their quick action and taking this matter seriously.”

If you have any information or were a witness to the incident, you’re asked to contact North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-748-5522.