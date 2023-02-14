Two Vancouver Island grocery chains will be coming together following the purchase of 49th Parallel Grocery Group.

49th Parallel was founded in 1977 and is a family run business with four grocery stores on the Island in Ladysmith, Chemainus, Cedar and Duncan. The business has been bought by Country Grocer, which has roots dating back to 1984 with stores in Victoria, Salt Spring, Cobble Hill, Lake Cowichan and Nanaimo.

The purchase will bring the two chains together and they will operate in a combined 11 locations across the Island under County Grocer’s ownership.

49th Parallel president and CFO Peter Richmond says they would like to thank their communities for their loyalty over the last 46 years.

“The Richmond family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to our loyal communities where we operate, and to the entire 49th Parallel Grocery team for their enduring commitment to quality and service over the past [46] years,” said Richmond.

“We are delighted to see the business become part of a bigger, multi-generational, family operated grocery business with similar family and community values as 49th Parallel Grocery.”

Country Grocer says they will be acquiring 49th Parallel as of Feb. 20 and co-founder Wally Large says they are looking forward to working with another Vancouver Island business.

“Our ownership team has an incredible amount of respect for the Richmond family and the amazing job they have done serving the communities that they operate in,” said Larger.

“Much like the Richmond family, Country Grocer’s operations began as humble beginnings in 1984 here on Vancouver Island, and today is operated by a multi-generational ownership team who will be dedicated to continuing the legacy of quality service to these communities for years to come.”