Do you know a youngster interested in trying out the game of lacrosse?

Cowichan Thunder Minor Lacrosse is putting a call out to anyone interested in picking up the sport. To that end, they’re hosting drop-in sessions every Sunday until March 5th for new players to come out and try their hand at the game.

“Not only is it a fun way to stay active and build teamwork skills, but it can also lead to a number of opportunities,” reads a press release from the organization. “Many Cowichan Thunder alumni have gone on to earn scholarships to play lacrosse at NCAA schools, and even play in the Western Lacrosse Association and professionally in the National Lacrosse League.”

All that players need is a helmet and a pair of gloves – with the hockey versions of those accepted.

Through the sessions, they hope to generate more interest from new players for their program, to which registration for the new season is now open.

Specifically, their leagues run for those born between 2007 and 2018.

Drop-in sessions will take place at 4 pm and run until 5:30 pm on February 19th, 25th, and March 5th at the Cowichan Community Centre.