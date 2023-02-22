With arctic outflow hitting the region, five to 15 centimetres of snow is expected for tonight and tomorrow.

The warning is for east Vancouver Island between Fanny Bay and Duncan and for the Sunshine Coast between Gibsons and Sechelt.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, a low pressure system will spread from the Washington Coast up to south Vancouver Island today and tonight. They add this is combined with outflow conditions generating “snow streamers” off the Strait of Georgia.

High winds will also contribute to rapidly changing visibility and overnight lows of minus nine in many areas.

The weather agency asks you to monitor conditions, change your driving style if needed and check for weather updates.