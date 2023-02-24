Today is an important deadline towards Cowichan Tribes’ quest for self-governance.
As they look to step away from the Indian Act, they’re asking for member input on how they should look to govern moving forwards.
They’ve got a survey of 8 questions asking for opinions on the number of councilors, council terms, nomination processes, and a few other contingencies.
“There are only 8 questions that should take between 10-15 minutes for you to complete,” reads the Tribes’ website. “Your voice is essential in our Cowichan Tribes’ self-governance journey.”
Tribes’ says they’ve been working on this project since 2006 and are now taking the steps to enact it. The process is being run by a committee chaired by Cowichan Tribes’ CAO Cindy Daniels with five others of varying experiences.
Tribes’ members can submit their thoughts on the election code on the Cowichan Tribes website ending today.