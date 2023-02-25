If you saw a blaze of fire across Genoa Bay last night, you were not alone.

People flocked to social media with reports of the fire at the former Captain Morgan’s Lodge.

The unique building was constructed in 1885, with eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and over 7500 square feet, as stated in the property’s latest real estate listing.

According to the Municipality of North Cowichan, at about 8:40 pm on Friday their fire department responded to the fire. Members from Maple Bay, Crofton, and the south end halls made their way to battle the blaze that engulfed the home. No one was injured in the blaze.

Not a ton of information has been released, as not a ton is known yet about the cause of the fire. It’s under investigation.