To help those struggling with inflation, the BC Affordability Credit is coming to residents this April.

The credit will provide up to 164 dollars per adult, 41 dollars per child, and families with two kids can receive up to 410 dollars, thanks to the credit.

This comes as part of an announcement from Premier David Eby this weekend, who says that many people are struggling with global inflation.

“By providing this targeted affordability credit, lower- and middle-income British Columbians will have a bit more money to help them make it to the end of the month.” says Eby.

According to the Province of BC, 85 percent of British Columbians should expect to receive either a full or partial payment as early as April 5th of this year, with the credit taking potentially up to 10 days to be deposited.

Individuals who receive it will get an average of 160 dollars through each credit, while families that have two adults, will get an average of 255 dollars.