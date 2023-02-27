RCMP are looking for witnesses of a single-vehicle collision that claimed a life on the Trans Canada Highway in Cobble Hill, Sunday morning.

An investigation into the incident closed a stretch of the highway – between Cobble Hill and Hutchinson Roads – through the morning until just after noon.

So far, police have pieced together that the vehicle was travelling northbound when the passenger side of the vehicle struck the left turn signal at Fisher Road. After, the vehicle slid down the highway about 100 metres in the southbound lane before coming to a stop hitting another barrier. The incident happened at around 7 am.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time of the collision, the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and the passenger, a woman from Victoria, did not survive.

Media relations officer for the BC RCMP, Sergeant Chris Manseau says, “If anyone witnessed or captured dashcam footage of the scene and has not yet spoken with police, please contact investigators as soon as possible”

You can call Shawnigan Lake RCMP on their non-emergency line at 250-743-5514.