The B.C. and federal governments have reached a deal that will see the province receive another $3.3 billion over 10 years for shared health care priorities.

In a news release, the province said the agreement also comes with $273 million to address urgent needs, especially in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, and should reduce wait times for surgeries.

“After months of negotiations, we welcome this positive step by the federal government, which will assist the significant actions already underway to improve health care services in B.C., including improving access to cancer care, primary care, seniors care, acute care and mental-health and substance-use services for British Columbians,” the province said.

The latest injection comes after an announcement by Ottawa last month that it would provide the provinces and territories with more funding. Including today’s top-up deal, B.C.’s overall share is worth $27.47 billion.

Story by Greg Nesteroff, MyEasKootenayNow