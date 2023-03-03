The budget introduced this week by BC finance minister Katrine Conroy includes $214-Million in funding for school lunch programs.

Fatima Da Silva of Nourish Cowichan calls it a good first step, not enough for a universal food program in BC schools, but definitely a big step forward.

Da Silva sees it as “a sign from the government showing intention of continuing talking about how we are going to move from what we are doing now to a program that involves all children in the schools.”

She says it’s too early to know exactly how much additional money Nourish Cowichan may be able to get.

Da Silva says this year’s Nourish Cowichan budget is soaring because the number of students needing breakfast, lunch, or snacks at schools in the Cowichan Valley is higher than ever.

“We started this year with over 12-hundred children and we’re now at 13-hundred,”

Da Silva says they are forecasting their expenses for this school year will reach $1-Million.

She says they have never experienced such a dramatic increase from year to year.