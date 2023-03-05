Treatment services for residents with mental health and addiction issues will be more accessible through the Province’s 2023 Budget.

At least, that’s the aim of the provincial government’s investment of $586 million into the health-care system to provide more treatment and recovery services, including 195 recovery and treatment beds.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Jennifer Whiteside says that when someone makes the decision to ask for help, it’s vital that they have the right services.

The Red Fish Healing Centre model will be expanded to more regional locations, and four community recovery sites will be opened, offering aftercare services.

That model is used to treat those with the most severe substance use and mental health issues, using things like therapeutic lighting, visiting and learning areas, and private client rooms.

There will also be an investment of $171 million for Indigenous-led treatment, recovery, and aftercare services.

More services for younger people will be included, with crisis supports, emergency room based care, and enhanced transition services being some of the key examples.