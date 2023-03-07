North Cowichan will begin sending bills for utilities to property owners three times a year rather than including them with the annual property taxes.

The invoices for water, sewer, and curbside collection will be mailed out in May, September, and January.

Talitha Soldera, General Manager of Corporate Services in North Cowichan, says splitting the fees into three smaller payments will make them more affordable and households will also have better information about their water usage.

Property owners will only be billed for the services they receive. Some areas of North Cowichan get curbside collection, water, and sewer, while other areas are connected to Duncan’s water system, or have no municipal water and sewer connections.

Meanwhile, North Cowichan council has approved its Five Year Financial Plan, which includes a property tax increase of 4.82 percent for 2023.