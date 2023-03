An earthquake was recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island this morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 4.3 magnitude earthquake happened at 2:04 am, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

It occurred 181 kilometers away from Port McNeill, 309 kilometers from Campbell River, and 333 kilometers from Courtenay.

No report indicated any residents who felt the earthquake, according to the survey.

No tsunami warning has been issued at this time.