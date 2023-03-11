The BC Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is expanding their workplace services with some help from the province.

They’ve received a $700,000 grant to expand their Workplace Mental Health interactive module to apply to more industries. The program is a part of BC’s Hub, which originally was more focused on those who work in tourism, hospitality, and social service, but with the grant, the hub can expand its focus to help people working in all sectors.

The grant will also expand Workplace Mental Health’s coaching and training program to include more personalized guidance on mental health and the best safety practices, along with figuring out how to modify or adapt employers’ existing policies.

Its key components of the module identifying and removing barriers to employment, and building skills that support the success of all employees, including those with mental illnesses. The module has been used by 40-thousand people since it was released in April 2021.

BC CMHA Chief Executive Officer Jonny Morris says this grant can provide better resources to support those who deal with severe mental health and substance-use problems in the workplace.

- Advertisement -

“This investment means we can now provide enhanced resources to employers and workers focused on more complex and severe mental health and substance-use problems in the workplace,” says Morris.

Morris says the ongoing changes in the workplace, and other stressors like the pandemic are still impacting workers’ mental health.