North America will be represented by a Vancouver Island school at an upcoming rugby sevens tournament in England.

Fifteen players from Shawnigan Lake School will be sent to the Rugby School U18 International School Sevens in Warwickshire for the tournament on March 25 and 26.

Shawnigan Lake is one of 20 schools from around the world who have been invited to compete at the event, and the only one from North America according to a press release.

“It is a huge honour for the school and our students and coaches to be part of this world invitational event,” said Shawnigan director of sport Tim Murdy. “Not only to be participating and representing Canada but being recognized as one of the top rugby-playing schools.”

Other teams are travelling from England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Australia, Chile, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Shawnigan says it was invited because the school took part in a tournament in 2017 and at the time, it was both the Canadian independent school champion and the B.C. provincial champion.

Before the tournament, Shawnigan will attend the Rosslyn Park Nation Schools Seven on March 20 and 21.

Shawnigan adds the international sevens will be played on “The Close” pitch, where it is said William Webb Ellis picked up a ball during a soccer match and invented a new sport.