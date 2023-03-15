The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP and Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team arrested a 24-year old Victoria woman during the search of a home on Cowichan Tribes Land.

The RCMP says the woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP notes that in December, Cowichan Tribes declared a local State of Emergency stemming from overdose and drug trafficking issues.

As a result, the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP launched Project E-PROVIDE to investigate the problem.

According to a news release from the RCMP, members of the Street Crime Unit led the investigation and “established evidence of illicit drug trafficking activity from a Statlou Road residence.”

- Advertisement -

With assistance from ERT officers a search warrant was used to gain entrance to the home.

Corporal Trevor March of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit says they encountered a “sophisticated surveillance system and a door that was specifically designed to aid with the drug trafficking activity,” as they entered the house.

Corporal March adds, drug trafficking in a residence has a significant negative impact on the surrounding neighbourhood.