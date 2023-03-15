Listen Live
Cowichan Valley Victoria Woman Faces Charges in RCMP Drug Trafficking Investigation
Cowichan ValleyFeatured

Victoria Woman Faces Charges in RCMP Drug Trafficking Investigation

By Mike Patterson
Photo by Vista Radio staff.

The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP and Vancouver Island RCMP Emergency Response Team arrested a 24-year old Victoria woman during the search of a home on Cowichan Tribes Land.

The RCMP says the woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The RCMP notes that in December, Cowichan Tribes declared a local State of Emergency stemming from overdose and drug trafficking issues.

As a result, the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP launched Project E-PROVIDE to investigate the problem.

According to a news release from the RCMP, members of the Street Crime Unit led the investigation and “established evidence of illicit drug trafficking activity from a Statlou Road residence.”

With assistance from ERT officers a search warrant was used to gain entrance to the home.

Corporal Trevor March of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit says they encountered a “sophisticated surveillance system and a door that was specifically designed to aid with the drug trafficking activity,” as they entered the house.

Corporal March adds, drug trafficking in a residence has a significant negative impact on the surrounding neighbourhood.

