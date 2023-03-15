Provincial funding will help school districts on both Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast move forward with reducing their carbon footprints and improving classroom ventilation.

As part of Budget 2023, $261.1 million will be provided by the province for school maintenance projects, with $41 million to upgrade heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems at 101 schools.

Along with $13 million to purchase 67 new school buses, $23 million will be used to support energy and electrical upgrades at 86 schools through the Carbon Neutral Capital Program.

Across Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast, a total of $14 million will be distributed across multiple school districts as part of the funding.

For the Sunshine Coast School District, $1.5 million will go towards roofing upgrades at Cedar Grove Elementary, Chatelech Secondary, and Pender Harbour Elem-Secondary, with electrical upgrades at both Elphinstone Secondary and Roberts Creek Elementary.

Powell River’s school district will see $2 million used on HVAC and energy upgrades at James Thomson Elementary, along with energy upgrades at Kelly Creek Community School.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith District will see $2 million go to both HVAC upgrades at Cedar Community Secondary and Brechin Elementary, along with interior construction upgrades at Ladysmith Secondary.

The Qualicum School District will be using $1.3 million on interior construction upgrades at Kwalikum Secondary, roofing upgrades at Winchelsea Elementary, electrical upgrades at Oceanside Elementary, and HVAC upgrades at Arrowview Elementary.

The Comox Valley will be getting $1.4 million for electrical upgrades at Highland Secondary, HVAC upgrades at Glacier View Elementary, Interior construction upgrades at Georges P Vanier Secondary, and HVAC upgrades at Denman Island Community school.

Campbell River receives $2.3 million, with HVAC upgrades at Quadra Elementary, Sayward Elementary/Junior Secondary, and Southgate Middle school, including roofing upgrades at Southgate Middle school, with energy upgrades at Cortes Island school, and Ripple Rock Elementary.

The Cowichan Valley will be given $1.4 million for HVAC upgrades at both Lake Cowichan Secondary, and HVAC upgrades at Bench Elementary.

For Vancouver Island North, they are getting $1.9 million for roofing upgrades at North Island Secondary, and HVAC upgrades at Alert Bay Elementary and Sea View Elementary/Junior Secondary.