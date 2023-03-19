The province is using a new fund to help students enrolled in early childhood education (ECE) programs to pay for school costs.

Called the ECE Education Support Fund, it will allow students to apply for bursaries during the winter term, using an online portal from the Early Childhood Educators of BC (ECEBC).

Students, new and returning, are eligible for up to $5,000 per semester, with applications to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be distributed upon proof of course completion at the end of the semester, according to the Province.

Students can apply for the bursaries starting tomorrow, March 20th, with the deadline set for April 3rd.

For more information on how you can apply, visit the ECEBC’s website.