Island Health says Ladysmith Community Health Care Centre’s urgent care is closed early to patients needing care on Saturday.

They say it’s due to the site reaching capacity for the day. They will re-open for normal hours again tomorrow, starting at 7:30 am.

They say if you are experiencing a medical emergency you should call 911 or head to the nearest emergency department, if possible. They say if you’re unsure if it’s an emergency, you can call Healthlink BC at 811 to speak to a registered nurse.