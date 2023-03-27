Eighteen organizations on Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands are sharing $525,000 in grants to increase sustainability in food production, assist seniors, and help people who have suffered brain injuries.

The money is being distributed by the Victoria Foundation and funded by the national Investment Readiness Program to help communities on the Island through social enterprise.

Among the recipients is Cowichan Green Community, which is receiving $22,600 to support its work to boost regional food security.

Cow-Op in the Cowichan Valley will get $25,000 to increase self-reliance in the community’s food system.

The Nanaimo Brain Injury Society is receiving 24-thousand dollars $24,425 to create a business plan for its NBIS Axis Brain Health venture.

To assist seniors age at home, the Hornby and Denman Community Health Care Society will receive $35,000 for a comprehensive strategy to enhance services.

Gabriola Island Land Stewards Society will get $20,000 to help develop an investment strategy and identify partners, as it works acquires land for community projects.

The Galiano Conservancy Association is receiving $34,600 to increase program capacity at the Millard Learning Centre to host more groups and extend the months it operates.

In support of efforts to reduce food insecurity, Salt Spring and Southern Gulf Islands Community Services Society will get $34,200 to improve business skills needed to operate a profitable social enterprise.

Two-thousand-675 dollars is going to the Thetis Island Farm Co-operative for its work providing meals to seniors and at-risk community members, supporting farmer and addressing food insecurity, and reducing food waste.

The Investment Readiness Program helps social enterprises across the country participate in Canada’s growing social finance market and the Victoria Foundation has worked with the program on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands since 2019.

The Victoria Foundation was established in 1936 and is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest in the country.