A snapshot of homelessness in the Cowichan Valley will be taken early next month.

Duncan’s Point in Time Count will get underway on the night of April 11 at local shelters and continue throughout the next day around the valley.

Co-ordinator Carmen Brooks says they’ll be set up in several locations.

She says they will be at the food bank in Duncan, at the wellness and recovery centre on York Road, the Cowichan Community Centre, the neighbour house in Chemainus, the food bank and shelter in Ladysmith, and Lake Cowichan Community Services.”