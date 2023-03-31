The City of Duncan is giving more opportunity for people to give feedback on their new Official Community Plan through the spring.

The plan guides council decisions on things like city development, housing affordability, and climate change related actions. It’s updated every decade or so.

To accept feedback, the city is hosting drop-in information sessions at the end of the month on their latest proposed draft of the document. Each session will have some refreshments and activities for kids during the presentation and table discussions.

Those will be Tuesday, April 25th, through Thursday, April 27th. Tuesday will have a morning session, from 9 am to noon, Wednesday an afternoon session from 1 pm to 4 pm, and Thursday an evening session from 4 pm to 7 pm.

You can also review the draft on their website and provide feedback through email, to [email protected] or the new “Big Conversations” discussion platform.