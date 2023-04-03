The B.C. government has created the Homes for People plan to help add and speed up housing projects across the province.

The province expects 108,000 new homes to be completed or under active construction by 2027-28.

“If you’ve scrolled through rental listings or seen the prices of homes in your community, you know how tough it is to find an affordable, decent place to live,” said Premier David Eby in a release.

“Even though our province is currently building more housing than ever before, it’s just not enough to meet the need. This plan will take us to the next level with unprecedented actions to tackle the challenges head on, delivering even more homes for people, faster.”

According to provincial officials, the housing plan will focus on establishing more middle-income small-scale, multi-unit housing including townhomes, duplexes and triplexes.

There will also be forgivable loans for homeowners to build and rent secondary suites below market rates.

Provincial officials said work will also focus on homeless people and streamlining the permit process for new projects.