Vancouver Island construction companies will be getting some awards for their culture and leadership efforts from the BC Construction Association.

The association says April is its sixth annual construction and skilled trades month, and it is recognizing excellence is three areas like public sector procurement, culture change and leadership.

Nanaimo based Island Red Cedar Construction is getting the small contractor of the year award for their efforts in construction industry culture while Kinetic Construction out of Victoria is getting the recruiting and hiring champion award.

According to BC Construction, the construction industry is over 95 per cent male and the number of female employees has dropped since the pandemic. They add now is more critical than ever to lead change and alleviate the workforce pressure.

Companies showing leadership in apprenticeship and community-building will get awards on April 19. They include Ryan Thran of Knappett Projects in Comox and Wanye Farey of Campbell Construction in Victoria.

Association president Chris Atchison says the awards are important with the current economic climate.

“The construction industry is going full steam in an extremely challenging economic environment,” said Atchison. “Every day they build the housing, schools, and hospitals that British Columbians rely on. They’re dedicated, but they’re not invincible.”