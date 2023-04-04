One of the Cowichan Valley’s own has been named a Loran Scholar.

The honour is awarded to 36 high-potential youth from a pool of almost five thousand applicants across the country.

At the pride of SD79, Cowichan Secondary School’s Brynna Coogan was among those named for 2023.

The district says she’s participated in a variety of extracurriculars, including starting the school’s first environmental club, while captaining the school’s volleyball team, and being a part of the school’s concert band.

Chair of the Board of Education for the Cowichan Valley School District Cathy Schmidt says, “We are incredibly proud of Brynna for being selected as a Loran Scholar. Through this opportunity, the impact we have felt in our district through Brynna’s work can be shared across the country.”

Loran scholars are given a tuition waiver at certain universities, summer work experiences, and mentorship, along with an annual living stipend.

The award is given based on strength of character, a deep commitment to service, evidence of courage, compassion, and an entrepreneurial spirit.