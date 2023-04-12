A number of festivals on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are receiving financial support from the province.

Seventeen events in the Cowichan Valley will share over $723,000, including $250,000 for Sunfest Country Music Festival.

BC Bike Race is to receive $93,200, and there is $9400 each for the Ladysmith Festival of Lights and Vancouver Island Metis Rendezvous 2023.

There are 21 events sharing $177,100 on the Sunshine Coast, including $37,300 for the PRISMA Festival and $33,800 for the International Choral Kathaumixw.

Powell River’s Townsite Jazz Festival will get $9700 -hundred dollars and there is $8100 for the Sunshine Music Festival.

- Advertisement -

The Rogue Arts Festival in Sechelt receives $14,400 of the more than $42,000 being given to several events in the Sechelt area.

This investment in local events is part of 30 million dollars in one-time grants for fairs, festivals, and events to support tourism and the innovative arts industry in BC.