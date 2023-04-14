With the spring melt starting and wildfire season approaching you should be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.

“Spring is a time of change and renewal, but it can also bring unpredictable weather patterns that may cause emergencies,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness in a release.

“If we all take proactive steps to prepare for these events, we can better protect ourselves, our loved ones and our homes, while minimizing the impact of these increasingly common occurrences.”

In case of flooding, the province is urging people to have an emergency kit on hand and an evacuation plan in place.

Kits should include water, non-perishable food, medication and a first-aid kit.

If you live in a low-lying area, you are encouraged to move equipment and other assets to higher ground and clear gutters and drains.

As we move into fire season, you should be aware of any burning regulations in effect and create a buffer zone around your property by clearing flammable debris.

Story my Josiah Spyker, Vista Radio