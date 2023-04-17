The public inquest into the death of Powell River resident Myles Gray is officially underway almost eight years after his passing.

The inquest comes following the events of August 13, 2015, when Gray died following an encounter with members of the Vancouver Police Department.

The inquest’s goal is to provide three key functions:

Determining the facts relating to the death.

Making recommendations, supported by evidence, to prevent similar circumstances from happening.

To ensure the public that the circumstances surrounding the death are not overlooked or ignored.

The inquest is set to run for ten days, with each day seeing multiple witnesses present, with Melissa Gray being one of the witnesses for today’s inquest.

While today’s inquest started at 9:30 this morning, the remaining nine days will begin at 9 a.m. in the Burnaby Coroners’ Court.

The last day is set for Friday, April 28, according to the province.