It will be another blustery April day with a wind warning in effect for most of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, winds between 70 and 90 km/h are being forecast for today (Thursday) from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay and from the Southern Gulf Islands down to Greater Victoria and from Powell River to Gibsons.

Environment Canada says the winds will develop this morning and will not ease until early this evening.

They add power outages and falling branches are possible and ask you to monitor weather conditions as the storm passes.