Some BC Ferries sailings have been cancelled as the wind picks up along the south coast.

According to BC Ferries, some sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were cancelled but have resumed, Duke Point and Tsawwassen have been cancelled along with sailings between Little River (Comox) and Westview (Powell River), Denman and Hornby Islands, Campbell River and Quadra Island, Quadra Island and Cortes Island and North Island sailings between Sointula, Alert Bay and Port McNeill.

A breakdown of the cancellations follows:

Duke Point to Tsawwassen

3:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

3:15 p.m. departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

5:45 p.m. departing Tsawwassen (Vancouver)

5:45 p.m. departing Duke Point (Nanaimo)

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay sailings are expected to resume service at 7 p.m.

3:20 pm departing Departure Bay (Nanaimo)

3:45 pm departure from Horseshoe Bay (Vancouver)

Little River to Powell River

3:25 p.m. departing Little River (Comox)

5:15 p.m. departing Westview (Powell River)

Denman Island to Hornby Island

4:00 p.m. departing Shingle Spit (Hornby Island)

4:40 p.m. departing Gravelly Bay (Denman Island East)

Alert Bay to Sointula

9:35 a.m. departing Alert Bay (Cormorant Island)

10:25 a.m. departing Port McNeill

11:00 a.m. departing Sointula (Malcolm Island)

11:35 a.m. departing Port McNeill

Cortes Island to Quadra Island

5:05 pm departing Heriot Bay (Quadra Island)

5:50 pm departing Whaletown (Cortes Island)

All sailings up to and including the 6:15 p.m. sailings from Quadra Island and Campbell River have been cancelled, according to BC Ferries.

The 5:05 p.m. sailing from Blubber Bay to Powell River will resume service.

BC Ferries says they will be in contact with those with bookings to let them know if they have space on later sailings. If they must be cancelled, bookings and fees will be refunded.

More information can be found on the BC Ferries Twitter or website.