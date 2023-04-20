BC Hydro crews are busy across Vancouver Island dealing with the effects of wind.

As of 2:25 pm, there were 10,000 BC Hydro customers without power on the island.

Just under 4,100 of those were in North Cowichan at a main outage South of ROOME RD, West of COWICHAN BAY RD, North of GLEN EAGLES RD. No crew was assigned to it as of then.

UPDATE 2:55 pm: Traffic lights reported out on Truck/Tzouhalem Road east of the Trans Canada Highway (not including the highway intersection)

UPDATE 3:25 pm: Crews were expected to be on-location at main outage at 3:15 pm estimated return of power at 4:30 pm.

UPDATE 4:30 pm: Power restored to main outage, but another outage has hit the Crofton area. It’s affecting 1,300 people. A crew was on-site as of 4 pm.

This page will be updated as we proceed through the afternoon.