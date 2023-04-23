Maple Bay’s Herd Road Park officially has a new name.

The newly minted “Andy Hutchins Park” has been named to honour the man who was a firefighter for 45 years and chief for 23 of those. His impact on the community through service was also felt in youth athletics as a part of several local sports organizations. He was recognized by the province with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for Service in 2013.

The decision to honour Hutchins was approved by North Cowichan council last August, just over a year after he passed away in 2021.

At the time, Mayor Al Siebring said, “With plenty of green space, a newly fenced dog park, a playground, and very popular pickle ball courts, this park offers so much, just as Andy did to his community.

“It’s an honour to recognize such a valued and respected member of our fire department and Maple Bay community, who is missed by many.”

The name change was commemorated with a celebration on Saturday, which was attended by many, including the mayor and several members of council, along with members of Hutchins family and other community members.

It replaces the name honouring the Herd family, who had several members on municipal council in the late 1800s and early 1900s.