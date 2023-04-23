The City of Duncan’s Official Community Plan process continues with community information sessions this week.

It’s the last week for public input in their process to create a new plan that guides council decisions in most areas including growth and development, climate change, and housing affordability.

The plan is updated every decade or so, with this one replacing a document that was adopted in 2007.

Information sessions will be happening Monday morning (9 am-noon), Tuesday afternoon (1 pm-4 pm), and Wednesday evening (4 pm-7 pm) at the Duncan Fire Hall on Duncan Street.

They’ll have activities to keep the kids busy, and refreshments while you learn about and provide feedback on their latest draft. They’re hosting facilitated table discussions after a brief presentation at the beginning of each session.

You can also send your feedback by email to [email protected], by mail to 200 Craig Street, Duncan, or on the city’s “Big Conversations” platform.