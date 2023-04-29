A new quarry is causing tension between the Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation and some community members who live in the area. It’s based in Lake Cowichan as part of a long-standing plan by the First Nation to develop land on their territory for resource extraction.

Last week some community members of the regional district met to discuss the proposed quarry. The problem? The Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation is saying they weren’t invited to attend and the meeting was full of disinformation. They were notified about the meeting after the fact by a “concerned attendee” who wanted to fact-check the information that was presented.

The Nation says, there is a belief shared on social media and by local residents that the nation is “unregulated and knowingly doing harm to the land and resources for profit.”

Their press release on the tension reads, “Despite the efforts being made through UNDRIP and the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, most nations are still faced with multiple barriers and racist backlash when endeavoring to develop their own projects on their own land.”

Councilor Melanie Livingstone from the Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation says that “The health and happiness of all community members are our priority,” and that they don’t intend to cause any damage to the land.

The Ts’uubaa-asatx Nation says it was “disappointed” by the CVRD’s actions but is optimistic that there will be a course correction.

As of right now, the CVRD has not issued a statement in response. Area Director I, Karen Deck, has been asked for comment.