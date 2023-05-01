The weather is warming up and that means tubing will make it’s yearly return to the Cowichan River.

Lake Cowichan is the epicenter of tubing and Aaron Frisby, one of the main purveyors of tube rentals, is excited for the season to start next month.

Frisby hopes the experience of river goers will be enhanced by the recent acquisition of the popular pull-out area Little Beach by the CVRD.

During the pandemic Lake Cowichan saw a boost in tourism as people were forced to find vacation spots close to home, Frisby is cautiously optimistic that this boom will stick around even after the restrictions are gone.

While tubing is supposed to be fun Frisby did take a moment to mention safety on the river. He said that with the growing popularity of tubing, they are seeing more people who aren’t so comfortable in the water. “You’ve got to be able to swim. People think it’s a float at a water park, but it is a river, and it does have dangers, but at the same time, if you use common sense, it is a very safe activity.” says Frisby.

According to Frisby, it’s also a good year for water levels in the river which makes for great tubing.