A coroners inquest into the death of Myles Gray in August of 2015 has wrapped up in Vancouver.

Following two weeks of testimony from police officers, firefighters and paramedics, as well as a forensic pathologist, the coroner’s jury returned a verdict of death by homicide.

In the case of coroners’ inquests, the term homicide does not place blame on anyone.

The 33-year old Gray was beaten by multiple Vancouver police officers as they attempted to take him into custody.

He died at the scene.

Coroner’s inquests do not determine legal responsibility, but jurors can make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Jurors in Gray’s inquest recommended the Vancouver police expedite the use of body cameras for all patrol officers.

It is also recommended the Vancouver Police Department review and enhance the crisis de-escalation and containment training its officers receive.

The jury said one focus of that training needs to be how officers engage with people who might be experiencing a mental health crisis.

VPD Chief Constable Adam Palmer issued a statement Tuesday to say “Myles’ death had a profound and lasting impact on everyone involved.”

He says Vancouver Police Department will carefully review the recommendations of the jury, and says they build on processes that are currently in place or are substantially underway.

Gray grew up in Powell River and was making a delivery from his Sunshine Coast Garden business on the Lower Mainland at the time of his death.