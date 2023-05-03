A man has been sentenced for firearms possession and drug trafficking after one of the “largest fentanyl seizures in recent history in the Comox Valley.”

Comox Valley RCMP say the sentences stem from a vehicle rollover in Royston on Oct. 21, 2021. The driver had left the scene when police got there, but witnesses said they saw a man throw a black bag into the bushes before running off.

Police found the bag, which had 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 140 grams of methamphetamine, around 28 grams of cocaine and $2,800 in cash.

Police say they also got a “swatting call” to try and draw then out of the area. However, the number used to make the call was associated with the owner of the crashed vehicle and was considered false.

They found the driver of the vehicle in another car in possession of the swatting phone and a bag with a 12-gauge shotgun and a .22 calibre rifle.

Kyle Thomsen was arrested and charged with multiple offences including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, and other firearm-related offenses.

Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer Monika Terragni says now that Thomsen has been sentenced, two details needed to be brought forward to the public.

“First, the observations made by witnesses at the scene were integral to the attending officers being able to quickly locate and seize valuable evidence,” said Terragni. “Second, the amount of fentanyl seized equates to approximately 12,000 doses, all of which could have been potentially lethal.”

Thomsen has been sentenced to over four years in jail and is currently in custody serving the sentence, according to police.

RCMP add they want to thank the public for their assistance and ask you to report any suspicious activity to police.