A Liberal Member of Parliament from Vancouver is calling for an end to old-growth logging on all federal lands.

Patrick Weiler, who represents the West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky riding in Ottawa, introduced his private member’s bill M-83 this week. It calls for the immediate end of old-growth logging on federal lands in BC, except Indian Reserve lands, which shall be subject to consent with First Nations.

Most old-growth logging in BC takes place on provincial Crown land. The federal government controls only about one per cent of BC lands, of which none is currently being logged.

Weiler’s bill also proposes to ban the export of all old growth logs and wood products made from old growth trees by 2030 at the latest.