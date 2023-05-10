The RCMP dive team was expected to arrive at Quamichan Lake early Tuesday evening to join the search for a missing rower.

The North Cowichan Fire Department, Cowichan Search and Rescue, and the RCMP were called to the lake Tuesday morning after a 60 year old man in a rowing scull went missing,

The craft was found floating in the water, but searchers were unable to locate the person who had been in it.

Cowichan Search and rescue marked the location where the boat was found, but says the turbidity of the lake made it impossible to see under the water.

A spokesperson with Cowichan SAR says a practice session was underway at the time of the rower’s disappearance and coaches were onsite.