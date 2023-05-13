WestJet pilots and their employer continue negotiating this weekend, while the union warns a walkout could happen as early as Tuesday.

The Airline Pilots Association says it is ready to file a 72-hour strike notice. Pilots held an informational picket at airports across the country on Monday. They have been negotiating with their employer since September.

Contract issues include job protection, pay and scheduling, with some 340 pilots leaving the carrier over the past year and a half, mostly to other airlines.

The airline says its pilots are among the best paid in Canada, and their demands are financially unworkable.

From Comox, Westjet offers several popular non-stop flights, including to Calgary, Toronto, and Puerto Vallarta. The airline also operates out of Nanaimo.