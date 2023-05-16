Dogs and cats can rejoice with a bit more freedom on more BC Ferries’ routes.

The company is allowing dogs on leashes and cats in carriers on the upper outside decks on the Comox – Powell River and Departure Bay – Horseshoe Bay routes.

This expansion comes after a pilot project on the Earl’s Cove – Saltery Bay route last fall, which was received with a positive response. During that time, around one thousand pets travelled on the ship and 90 per cent of survey respondents were in favour of expanding pet areas to other routes.

The ferry company will provide waste bags and water bowls and the area will be routinely cleaned.

There are some stipulations for pets, per BC Ferries:

On the outer decks, dogs must be on a one-metre leash at all times and cats must be in a travel carrier.

There is a specific designated stairwell and a restricted elevator for entry to the outer deck. (Paw prints on the deck mark access points).

Pets must stay in a designated pet area.

Limit of two dogs per owner.

BC Ferries will be holding a survey for 60-days to gain feedback on how the expansion is received.