The Cowichan Valley Regional District is looking for your opinion on its new curbside waste collection program.

According to the CVRD, they expect the Cowichan Valley’s population to grow to over 100,000 in the next 7 years, which is why the new program is essential to reducing the amount of waste shipped to the land fill located in Washington state.

There are two options on the table which are essentially the same, but one includes a weekly pick up of yard waste. Both options will include a bear resistant collection tote and a kitchen catcher.

Either option will cost the average household anywhere between $270 to $325 annually.

On top of that the CVRD is also looking at an optional add-on for monthly glass collection which will cost each household $20 annually.

- Advertisement -

The survey is open until this Friday and to get involved you can visit the CVRD website here.