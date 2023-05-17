There’s a new way to get into gardening that’s sprung up at the Cowichan Library.

A new section of the library offers a wide array of local seeds for you to sign out and and add to your garden.

According to Librarian Dalia Levy the goal of the seed library is to empower people and give them the tools they need to grow food sustainably in their own backyards.

The seed library is a partnership between the library and Cowichan Food Hub which had a seed library of its own, but Levy says that having a second one in town will make it more accessible to more people, which is always a good thing.

She also says that this is a first step in turning the library into a hub for conversations about food security in the region.

To get things started the library is looking for donations of cleaned and labeled seeds to ensure they have stock for people to borrow.

In the first few weeks of being open the see library has seen a huge demand for the seed packets and an overwhelmingly positive reception from library goers.

You can find the exact details of how the seed library works on their website.