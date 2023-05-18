Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastSouth Island Wanted Man: Curtis Gilfillan
Island & Coast

South Island Wanted Man: Curtis Gilfillan

By Nicholas Arnold
(Bradley Jones, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Westshore RCMP are looking for a man wanted on several offences.

Curtis Gilfillan is a 42-year-old man charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, mischief under $5,000, unlawful possession of identity documents, and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Gilfillan is known to travel frequently between Victoria and Nanaimo. He’s described as 6-foot, 190 pounds, with brown eyes.

Curtis Gilfillan is wanted on several offences. Photo provided by Westshore RCMP

“If you see Curtis Gilfillan please do not approach him and call your local police of jurisdiction to report him,” says Corporal Nancy Saggar in a media release.

If you have any general information on Gilfillan, you’re asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Juice FM