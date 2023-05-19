The Malahat’s Arbutus Rest Area is one of several announced to be receiving upgrades this year.

It’s the only stop on Vancouver Island slated for some improvements through a new $100 million Safety Rest Area Improvement Program over the next nine years.

The Province wasn’t specific about what exactly is to be upgraded at the Arbutus stop, but said funds from the program will be going towards things like installing new lighting and signage, updating playground equipment, increasing accessibility and improving rest area facilities, grounds and picnic areas.

BC Minister of Transportation, Rob Fleming says, “Rest areas are an essential part of the highway system and help highway safety by reducing the risk of accidents related to fatigue or the need for people to stop on highway shoulders.”

The Arbutus Rest Area is accessible to northbound travellers out of Victoria on the Trans Canada Highway, between the Malahat Summit Viewpoint and the Split Rock Lookout.